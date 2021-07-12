The Bellevue City Council will hold a second preliminary budget workshop today, Monday, at 6 p.m. to consider where to spend money in the upcoming fiscal year.
These workshops provide the public with a clear idea of where city leaders’ priorities are in advance of the formal budget hearings later this month.
The workshops allow department heads to report on budgeting needs ahead of the city’s annual budget hearings later this summer. Last month’s workshop yielded concerns over major sewer system expenses, a new building for the marshal’s office and the need for code enforcement to keep residents from creating “junky streets” and encroaching on city rights of way. So far, the workshops have underlined the need for about $100,000 in sewer upgrades, and a major addition to the capital improvement plan to build a new marshal’s office, the price of which has not been disclosed.
Some city council members have focused on fixing potholes on city streets, while other have stressed the need for an ongoing asset-management plan to keep abreast of needed maintenance to city infrastructure.
Also at today’s meeting, the city council and mayor will provide an update on whether the city will hold Labor Day celebrations with the city’s usual parade, concerts and art fair.
For full coverage, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
