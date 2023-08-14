The Bellevue City Council is expected to vote today, Aug. 14, on major pay increases for the mayor and council members prior to a public hearing on the draft budget for 2024. The final budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall will be the first that allows public comment.
The proposed changes would increase the mayor’s annual salary from $2,400 to $12,000 and increase each city council member’s yearly pay from $600 to $3,000. If approved, the change would result in an across-the-board increase totaling 400%.
The proposed pay increases were contemplated months ago by the mayor and city council as a means to attract and retain qualified leadership.
The City Council will also hold the first and final public hearing on the city’s proposed budget for 2024. The draft $4,759,738 budget is down 12.2%, or $712,077, from last year.
The City Council and mayor have been trimming expenses and exploring revenue “enhancement options” over the last few weeks to make up for a $463,000 deficit next fiscal year.
The draft budget for fiscal year 2024—which starts Oct. 1—calls for a 50% cut to the Community Development Department, a 14% cut to the Marshal’s Office, an 11% cut to streets funding, and a 10% cut to the parks budget. The proposed budget would increase the administrative budget by 16% and expenses for buildings and grounds by 8%.
Also on the agenda for today’s meeting will be the first steps toward going to the public for a vote on a 20-year bond to raise funding for infrastructure costs.
For full coverage, stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
Interesting. We need to cut services to balance the budget. How can the Mayor and Council give themselves a raise during this difficult budget year.
