City of Bellevue
The Bellevue City Council is expected to vote today, Aug. 14, on major pay increases for the mayor and council members prior to a public hearing on the draft budget for 2024. The final budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall will be the first that allows public comment.

The proposed changes would increase the mayor’s annual salary from $2,400 to $12,000 and increase each city council member’s yearly pay from $600 to $3,000. If approved, the change would result in an across-the-board increase totaling 400%.

