The Bellevue City Council on Monday will consider an expansion of the the city's urban renewal agency board of commissioners from three members to six.
The newly formed board would serve four-year staggered terms, so that no more than two commissioner terms would expire in any one year.
In Idaho, urban renewal agencies are funded through tax-increment financing, meaning they get the additional amount of property tax that results from property value increases in an urban renewal district during the time of the URA’s existence. The money is used to finance projects within the district.
The council will vote on reappointments of Jami Sluder and city council Chairman Doug Brown to the BURA board, with terms ending on Aug. 23, 2023, and Aug. 23, 2024, respectively.
The counicl will also vote on whether to reappoint City Councilman John Carreiro for two more years, to reappoint P&Z Commissioner John Kurtz for three years, and to appoint Jessica Mayne and Matt Wildhagen for new four terms on the board.
The councilmembers will also review the URA's financials. According to ithe URA's profit and loss statement, the agency saw a net income of $75,839 from October 2022 through January 2023, leaving a surplus of $28,339 above its budgeted $47,500.
The BURA's balance sheet shows that the agency had $440,459 on Jan. 31, up 21.7% from a total of $361,964 one year earlier.
Also today, the city council will consider changes to the policy at O’Donnell Park, and whether to establish a streets capital account with an initial transfer of $67,000.
