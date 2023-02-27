The Bellevue City Council on Monday will consider an expansion of the the city's urban renewal agency board of commissioners from three members to six.

The newly formed board would serve four-year staggered terms, so that no more than two commissioner terms would expire in any one year.

In Idaho, urban renewal agencies are funded through tax-increment financing, meaning they get the additional amount of property tax that results from property value increases in an urban renewal district during the time of the URA’s existence. The money is used to finance projects within the district.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments