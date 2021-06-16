After numerous public hearings and deliberations, the Bellevue City Council passed new regulations Monday allowing mobile food vendors—food trucks—to operate in the city.
Food trucks are already common at many special-event locations throughout the Wood River Valley and operate at specific locations in Ketchum and Hailey.
Bellevue city staff had been turning down requests by food truck operators for years, said Community Development Director Diane Shay, who revived a discussion on lifting the prohibition a few months ago.
Elected and appointed officials had been working to balance the popularity of food trucks and outdoor dining with the expectations of restaurants and other “brick-and-mortar” businesses that have invested more in their operations, yet could suffer a loss of business to mobile food vendors.
“We don’t want them to compete with our local businesses,” P&Z Commissioner Robert Wiesen said in April.
Last month, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended tighter restrictions than the City Council agreed to Monday, proposing that hours of operation ending at 8 p.m.
The new ordinance, effective immediately, allows food trucks to operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week under a license period of six months for each location.
The new code allows food trucks only on private property under a renewable six-month $100 business permit after acquiring a Health District permit and fulfilling about a dozen other application criteria. Site plans, noise and fume mitigation and a written agreement with collaborating private property owners are required.
The final requirement agreed to by the council reflected concerns during the era of COVID-19: hand sanitation stations.
In other Bellevue news
• The City Council voted to allow the sale or scrapping of eight city vehicles by Street Supervisor Jason Calhoun. “They can be replaced for much less than we can fix them for,” Calhoun said.
• The City Council voted to approve an Idaho Counties Risk Management Program joint powers agreement and the city’s $41,252 premium for its insurance policy, which begins on Oct. 1.
