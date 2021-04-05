The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing today at 6 p.m. to consider new regulations and permitting procedures for mobile food vendors, or food trucks. The commission expressed unanimous support for them last month and today will take public comment.
The Bellevue planning staff initiated a text amendment to city code in 2019 to regulate food trucks so they could conduct business in city limits, but the initiative was pushed back by other developments and the pandemic. Community Development Director Diane Shay said the city has seen many requests from mobile food vendors to set up within the city limits on private and public property, but that without a code to regulate them they would not be allowed.
Proposed changes to city code include a definition for mobile food vendors, location requirements and an annual license that would cost $100. The proposed law change would also require a Health District certification.
Several issues arose among the commission last month that will be addressed during the public hearing, such as parking, noise and impact from exhaust fumes.
Many valley restaurants, including Smokey Bone BBQ and KB’s Burritos, already employ food trucks at special events. Restaurants in Ketchum have at times pushed back against mobile food vendors, which they claimed were stealing business. But Ketchum now sports a stable home for food trucks just off of Main Street, in an otherwise undeveloped lot next to Whiskey Jacques'.
For full coverage see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
