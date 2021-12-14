Two controversial proposals initiated by city staff to increase allowable housing density in downtown Bellevue have been tabled indefinitely over uncertainties about the city’s sewer capacity.
Community Development Director Diane Shay and Mayor Ned Burns had pushed for changes to city code that would increase allowable building sizes from 26,000 to 36,000 square feet in the General Residential, Business and Light Industrial/Mixed Business districts, and allow for buildings beyond 36,000 square feet with a conditional use permit. This measure passed narrowly with a 3-2 vote last month and was due for the second of three readings this week.
But Shay said at the city council meeting Monday that she preferred to wait on information regarding the city’s sewer capacity to handle increased growth before addressing the ordinance change again. No date was given for when that would occur.
“Besides,” Shay said, “there are no properties in the city big enough to build a 36,000 square foot building with all the parking it would require.”
Another proposed change scheduled for city council consideration Monday would allow multi-family apartments to be built on 3,000 square foot lots without being linked to an affordable housing agency, with units down to 350 square feet in size. This new chapter in city code would have established a Residential Overlay District allowing for apartments throughout the downtown commercial core. This measure was tabled for the same reason.
“I feel a huge responsibility as a planner,” Shay said. “It’s not a good idea to move forward right now with planning for increased density.”
Both proposals were intended to help cure the housing shortage and could change the look of Bellevue for generations to come. Critics called for protections on unfettered growth that could result from these proposed changes. Supporters remain committed to their passage.
In other Bellevue news
• The Council approved a contract with Chris Corwin of Wood River GIS Consulting for a term of nine months, starting Jan. 1 for $50 per hour and not to exceed $8,000.
• The Council approved a $1,260 expense to remove a “precarious, dying cottonwood tree” above the Glenn Aspen Drive sewer lift station.
• Mayor Ned Burns stated that of 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Blaine County last week, four were in Bellevue. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In