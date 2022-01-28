Bellevue’s streets are in bad repair and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. That’s the takeaway from an annual street and road report delivered to the City Council on Monday by Street Department Supervisor Jason Calhoun.
According to the report, $178,148 was spent on city streets last year, including $17,025 for streetlights. About $31,000 was spent on routine maintenance, like patching and sealing cracks and potholes.
The streets budget, which is funded by local, state and federal sources, was left with a balance of about $32,000—about as much as the city expects to spend next year on chip-sealing of Pine Street, which city leaders have been hoping to replace for years.
The report states in one line item that the city has $5 million in “deferred maintenance costs over the last five years.”
“Last year that was at $4 million,” City Council Chair Doug Brown said in an interview. “Our streets were built incorrectly. Patching falls apart quickly. It’s a cascading effect and it costs a lot of money to rebuild streets.”
The city has begun an engineering study for the replacement of Pine Street, but has not acquired funding to pursue the project.
Calhoun, who has been on the job for three years, said there has been insufficient financial resources allocated to adequately repair Bellevue’s streets and roads.
“Bellevue streets are in dire need of replacement,” he told the Express.
At the city council meeting Monday, Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil said that she had received numerous complaints from citizens about the condition of city streets and state Highway 75, which runs through town and is under the purview of the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
Streets standards and design models for new streets will be on the agenda for the next city council meeting, on Feb. 8, Community Development Director Diane Shay said.
In other Bellevue news:
• The Council approved a $7,446 expense for a new sewer plant compressor.
• The Mayor and City Council acknowledged that the South Central Public Health District had reinstituted “crisis standards of care” in the region, but did not take action towards a new city emergency health ordinance or mask mandate.
• John Carreiro was appointed to the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency for a one-year term.
• The Ray Nelson Baseball Tournament was granted a waiver of O’Donnell Park use fees for of $180.00.
