22-03-04-bellevue-sewer-treatment-plant (copy)

Repairs to Bellevue’s sewer plan have been an ongoing concern for city officials.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue wastewater treatment facility is still functioning on a backup lagoon system five months after a rotted stainless steel pipe led to flooding and a series of mechanical and electrical equipment failures that shut down a technically advanced system.

Bellevue Mayor Chris Johnson said the city is “in conversation” with the Department of Environmental Quality, which regulates treated discharge onto farm fields for irrigation, and that the city is still meeting all environmental requirements with the backup system.

“We are taking this time to complete some upgrades and improvements to the plan based off of our recent operating plan recommendations,” Johnson said.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments