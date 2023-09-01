The Bellevue wastewater treatment facility is still functioning on a backup lagoon system five months after a rotted stainless steel pipe led to flooding and a series of mechanical and electrical equipment failures that shut down a technically advanced system.
Bellevue Mayor Chris Johnson said the city is “in conversation” with the Department of Environmental Quality, which regulates treated discharge onto farm fields for irrigation, and that the city is still meeting all environmental requirements with the backup system.
“We are taking this time to complete some upgrades and improvements to the plan based off of our recent operating plan recommendations,” Johnson said.
The mishap in March highlighted safety concerns and the need for remote operational mechanisms at the facility, as well as ongoing maintenance schedules.
Wastewater Division Manager Bryson Ellsworth, who responded to the emergency, said the flooding was apparently caused by a pump failure and the shorting out of misplaced electrical panels that became submerged during the incident.
Ellsworth said in April that the wastewater department had already ordered new piping before the incident, at a cost of $4,000. He said in an interview this week that he would not reopen the more advanced membrane bioreactor treatment portion of the facility until certain safety measures are in place.
“I’m still not turning on the plant until the electrical panels are moved,” Ellsworth said. “There’s 480 volts going down there. If the panels were underwater, and somebody went down there, they could be electrocuted.”
Ellsworth, who also runs the Hailey sewer plant, said following the incident he instituted a new policy whereby that portion of the facility is locked and off limits to non-staff. He said during the flooding mishap, the alarms worked, but the plant could not be shut down remotely. He said new supervisory control and data acquisition (or SCADA) upgrades for remote control of the system would cost about $100,000.
In 2021, prior to the mishap, Johnson called for increased attention on city infrastructure needs. He said that an asset management plan for city infrastructure was “in the works” and would eventually “time stamp” specific infrastructure needs so they would not be overlooked.
Johnson’s statement came following an unexpected $109,000 expense to replace outdated membrane filters that had gone unused. The membrane system is secondary to an aeration system that utilizes biological organisms to treat sewage.
The city retained Operations Management Consulting Services in October to provide a “full-scale” evaluation of existing conditions of equipment, structure, electrical components and operational practices in the Bellevue system. The report contained dozens of safety and operational recommendations for emergency backup of sewage lift stations, personnel safety equipment and protocols, equipment acquisitions, updated electronic systems and ongoing inspection scheduling.
The cost of recommended improvements was about $1.65 million, with additional annual expenses of about $30,000. According to the report, personnel operating the facility were at risk of poisoning by chlorine gas, which the consultants said should be phased out. The report also called for a written safety program, integrated electronic monitoring and a five-year rotating inspection plan.
“We have a large list [of issues] that has been overlooked for years,” said Ty Waterman of OMCS in December.
Johnson said to prevent a “repeat situation” of the March incident, the city is taking steps to increase safety and technology at the facility.
“We are raising the electrical panels up to the main level and we are looking at SCADA upgrades as well,” Johnson said. “Improved SCADA will allow our operators to have better control of the system and they can respond to alerts remotely.”
Johnson said the city is awaiting equipment and supplies to complete the planned upgrades.
“Projects around Idaho are running behind due to labor and supply issues in the industry. We are anticipating it to be back online and operational between October to December,” he said. ￼
