The Bellevue City Council and mayor established a vision, mission statement and list of priorities for the next five years at a recent day-long strategic planning retreat last week.

“We will use this document going forward as we make choices during our budgeting and public process for actions in the coming year and beyond,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.

“Bellevue is committed to a safe, healthy and prosperous community by delivering quality public services, maintaining a vibrant downtown, supporting diverse neighborhoods and ensuring access to our river and public lands,” the city’s mission statement states.

