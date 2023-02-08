The Bellevue City Council and mayor established a vision, mission statement and list of priorities for the next five years at a recent day-long strategic planning retreat last week.
“We will use this document going forward as we make choices during our budgeting and public process for actions in the coming year and beyond,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.
“Bellevue is committed to a safe, healthy and prosperous community by delivering quality public services, maintaining a vibrant downtown, supporting diverse neighborhoods and ensuring access to our river and public lands,” the city’s mission statement states.
“Bellevue recognizes its unique quality of life, small town character, natural resources and livability is supported through the professional, competent, and responsive management of growth.”
Strategic priorities for the current fiscal year are to: work on a hybrid staffing model for the Public Works Department (in conjunction with outside consultants), work with a grant consultant, the use of a chief operation officer, and fulfillment of a staff compensation study.
This year, the City Council also plans to address a possible new residential overlay zoning district, the lease or purchase of equipment for infrastructure projects (streets, maintenance, water meters and sewer safety issues), and upgrades to City Hall.
During the next two to three years, the city expects to address new annexations (Flying Hat Ranch and Gannett Ranch), as well as the development of new sewer and water infrastructure capacity.
Within the next five years, the City Council plans to continue working on sewer and water infrastructure to meet a growing population.
Reporting on the advancement of the strategic plan will consist of “achieving a milestone at least every two months,” the plan states. ￼
