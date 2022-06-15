The Bellevue City Council approved a new annexation fee Monday in preparation for incorporating new land from surrounding Blaine County into the city limits.
The new fee for applying for an annexation amounts to a flat fee of $1,250 plus $15 per developable acre.
The city passed a separate resolution in February that set fees for building units within an annexation at $2,122 to $3,183 per residential unit and $1,783 to $3,568 per nonresidential unit associated with proposed expansions. The fee for each unit of construction considered assets held by the city, its capital needs and the current cost of city services, valued at about $700 per person per year, according to Richard Caplan of Richard Caplan & Associates.
Development impact fees, a separate and additional charge, will be determined based on the projected impacts that a development will have on city services. In 2020, the city approved a $3.5 million, five-year capital improvement plan, primarily to determine development impact fees. Those fees are set at $2,270 for each new residence, $1,583 for every 1,000 square feet of office space, $951 for each 1,000 square feet of new retail space and $794 for each 1,000 square feet of light industrial development.
Prior to the Monday meeting, which did not allow public comment, the city’s annexation application process did not call out a specific dollar amount for the processing of an annexation request but instead instructed the fee to be “determined by [city] council.”
A memo sent by Community Development Director Diane Shay to the City Council stated that the new annexation fee would make sure both the applicant and the city will “understand what the fee is and be able to budget accordingly.”
Shay said she based the new fee on that used by the city of Hailey to the north.
“It seems reasonable as both cities will be annexing parts of the Flying Hat Ranch if the Bellevue City Council goes forward with that in the future,” Shay said.
The Oppenheimer Development Corporation is working with the cities of Bellevue and Hailey to annex more than 200 acres between them from the Eccles family’s Flying Hat Ranch. ￼
