Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman is seeking candidates to fill an open Bellevue City Council seat that was vacated by Greg Cappel when he resigned on April 1.
The newly appointed council member will serve one year of a two-year term and stand for re-election in the November 2023 general election, Goldman said in an interview.
So far, no one has submitted a formal letter of interest for the position, Goldman said. She will be taking letters of interest through the end of December. Goldman will then interview candidates and select from them a nominee, whose appointment will have to be approved by the City Council.
City Council members are currently paid $50 per month, but the City Council voted earlier this year to budget an increase to $250 per month. Goldman said the first opportunity to increase pay will be in January 2024, after the next election cycle.
The Bellevue City Council’s regularly scheduled meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Councilmembers fulfill many executive responsibilities, including setting the city’s $5.3 million municipal budget. The City Council also reviews and approves annexations, city code changes, employee matters and many other functions of city government.
Letters of interest can be sent to: Mayor Kathryn Goldman, 115 Pine Street P.O. Box 825 Bellevue ID, 83313.
In other Bellevue news:
- The City Council approved an Annexation Review Fee Agreement for Gannett Ranch Holdings LLC, including $50,000 for consultation fees to be paid by the developer.
- The City Council accepted election results that yielded no changes to city leadership.
- The City Council approved a resolution confirming the appointment of Tom Blanchard to the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority Board for a three-year period. ￼
