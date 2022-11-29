Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman is seeking candidates to fill an open Bellevue City Council seat that was vacated by Greg Cappel when he resigned on April 1.

The newly appointed council member will serve one year of a two-year term and stand for re-election in the November 2023 general election, Goldman said in an interview.

So far, no one has submitted a formal letter of interest for the position, Goldman said. She will be taking letters of interest through the end of December. Goldman will then interview candidates and select from them a nominee, whose appointment will have to be approved by the City Council.

tevans@mtexpress.com

