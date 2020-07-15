The Bellevue City Council voted Monday to seek about $170,000 in federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding through the state of Idaho to cover 10 months of payroll for public safety employees. In exchange, the city would waive its typical the 3 percent increase to property taxes for 2021.
City Treasurer and Clerk Marian Edwards estimates that the city would have to forego $21,300 in property tax revenue next year to receive the funding.
“It seems that numbers speak for themselves,” City Councilman Greg Cappel said.
The final formula of disbursements from the state will depend on the number of cities signing up for the Cares Act funding. The money would only be available to cover the cost for public safety expenses incurred from March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020.
The program was proposed by the Idaho COVID-19 Advisory Committee and would allow Idaho cities to be reimbursed for 10 months of public safety payroll costs if a city is willing to forego its typical 3 percent property tax increase for fiscal 2021.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said it would be a good idea to give residents a break on property taxes.
“It doesn’t benefit our city budget, but it would benefit our citizenry,” Johnson said.
There was some disagreement among council members as to whether the city would have one or three years in which to defer taxes in exchange for the funding. The council authorized Edwards to send a letter to the state seeking final numbers on the proposed reimbursement.
A final public hearing will be held before the decision to participate in the program is approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In