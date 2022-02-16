A volunteer citizens group is hoping to partner with the city of Bellevue to expand the south end of the Howard Preserve by acquiring 1.3 acres of private property in the vicinity of Riverside estates.
The city of Bellevue owns the Preserve, which is located between downtown Bellevue and the Big Wood River. Friends of the Howard Preserve spokesperson Florence Blanchard said the acquisition of the commercially zoned land could be undertaken with funding from Blaine County’s Land, Water and Wildlife Program.
“The owner wants to sell it,” said Blanchard, who described the property as essentially “undevelopable” due to its location in the floodplain and other restraints. Blanchard said a major challenge will be getting an accurate appraisal of the property.
In 2017, Bellevue and the Wood River Land Trust completed a project that expanded the Howard Preserve from 12.6 acres to 36.2 acres using $174,600 from the Land, Water and Wildlife Program.
“The Preserve protects riparian and wildlife habitat, provides opportunities for passive recreation such as hiking, bird watching and fishing, and offers a quiet space to enjoy nature,” the county stated in a press release at the time.
The Land, Water and Wildlife Program was funded by a voter-approved, two-year levy that raised over $3.3 million through a portion of property taxes. As of last spring, the fund has protected 3,098 acres under eight easements, according to Blaine County.
The Howard Preserve expansion would secure a southern access for about 40 families in the area, plus a parking lot, Blanchard said.
City Councilman Greg Cappel said it would be “most appropriate” for the city to acquire the property.
“I agree,” City Councilman Chris Johnson said.
Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman encouraged Blanchard to continue with the pre-application process required to ask for funding. She said the City Council would then consider a resolution stating that the city would take ownership of the property, a requirement of the grant. ￼
