Meadows Trailer Park puts out indefinite ‘boil water advisory’
The city of Bellevue plans to shut down an unpermitted trailer park today, if residents there have not made alternative living plans already.

A neighbor said he has complained about the apparently illegal business for several years, but that the city did nothing. The city issued a warning last month that calls for an end to the park operation today, Dec. 9. In a November statement, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman brought forward a plan to refer the park’s residents to The Meadows RV Park in Ketchum, a temporary solution.

The apparently illegal trailer park at 196 Hardwood Street in Bellevue has recently been hosting six or seven trailers. While it isn’t clear what the property owner has been charging, winter rates at the Meadows are $975 per month per space, including shower facilities, according to park management.

