The city of Bellevue plans to shut down an unpermitted trailer park today, if residents there have not made alternative living plans already.
A neighbor said he has complained about the apparently illegal business for several years, but that the city did nothing. The city issued a warning last month that calls for an end to the park operation today, Dec. 9. In a November statement, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman brought forward a plan to refer the park’s residents to The Meadows RV Park in Ketchum, a temporary solution.
The apparently illegal trailer park at 196 Hardwood Street in Bellevue has recently been hosting six or seven trailers. While it isn’t clear what the property owner has been charging, winter rates at the Meadows are $975 per month per space, including shower facilities, according to park management.
The property owner could possibly face “prosecution” for violating city code if the trailer court continues to operate.
The city’s municipal code allows recreational vehicles to be occupied on private property for up to 21 days every six months. Any water or sewer systems linked to the trailer park would be illegal.
Goldman was approached by Meadows General Manager Jennifer Dealy after news emerged that some people in trailers in Bellevue may be looking for a new location. City leaders have stated that as many as 150 trailers could be in use in the city as of November.
Dealy said in an interview that she had a telephone conversation with Goldman in which Dealy offered only a “temporary solution” to the issue.
The Mountain Express ran an article based on the city’s statement that indicated The Meadows would provide trailer spaces, but so far no one from Bellevue has called to reserve one.
“There has been no interest yet,” Dealy said.
The Meadows RV Park is managed by Star Management, based in Santa Ana, California.
Star’s Regional Manager Jeff Leek spoke with the Mountain Express on Wednesday. He said the seven RV spaces that are available now will only be available until the end of May.
“We don’t have permanent occupancy available,” Leek said. “We have reservations for those sites in the spring.”
Leek said that in June the price for RV spaces will increase up to $1,845 per month for the most expensive sites.
Sarah Michael, interim executive director of the Blaine County Housing Authority, said taking a site at The Meadows would likely be preferable to driving an RV to Shoshone and parking there. She said those seeking financial support could reach out to the Blaine County Charitable Fund for assistance. For more info go to blainecf.org ￼
