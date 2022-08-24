A contractor for sidewalk hazard-cutting presented findings to the Bellevue City Council Monday.

A recent study has discovered that the sidewalks of Bellevue are a hazardous place to walk—and probably pose significant challenges for anyone getting around in a wheelchair.

Precision Concrete Cutting recently provided the results of a study that showed 332 places where sidewalk concrete had buckled, shifted or worn away, causing potential problems for pedestrians.

The Bellevue City Council was advised to fix or replace these sidewalk “trip hazards” to keep in compliance with the federal American with Disabilities Act regulations.

