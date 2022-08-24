A recent study has discovered that the sidewalks of Bellevue are a hazardous place to walk—and probably pose significant challenges for anyone getting around in a wheelchair.
Precision Concrete Cutting recently provided the results of a study that showed 332 places where sidewalk concrete had buckled, shifted or worn away, causing potential problems for pedestrians.
The Bellevue City Council was advised to fix or replace these sidewalk “trip hazards” to keep in compliance with the federal American with Disabilities Act regulations.
The City Council decided on Monday to pay the company $28,733.35 to cut back 138 trip hazards, the ones sticking up .75 inches or taller. The cost of removing all hazards would have been $47,068.30.
City Council Chair Doug Brown advised the council to take with a grain of salt the company’s recommendation and fulfill the minimum requirement to remain in compliance.
Street Superintendent Jason Calhoun said he ADA requirement is “very vague” and calls for one trip hazard project of any size to be completed each year. Calhoun said the hazards would only get worse with time.
City Councilman Chris Johnson recommended getting all the hazards fixed in one year to save $10,000 to $20,000 over the next three years.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said she was concerned about pedestrian and wheelchair access, and that “buying in bulk” does save the city money. She also raised concern about the city’s liability in case someone was injured by a trip hazard.
Brown called for the minimum cost estimate to fix only the hazards 1 inch and taller, for $13,786.90. He said he had walked the sidewalks to see the trip hazards called out in the report and found many of them to be “miniscule.”
“This is overreach in my opinion,” Brown said. “Vendors like this can take advantage of people. Less is better in my mind.”
City Councilwoman Jenifer Rangel made recommendation to take the middle bid of $28,733.35. Work is scheduled to begin after Labor Day.
In other Bellevue news:
- The City Council approved a rezone request to shift the boundary between the Business District and the General Residential District, approximately 150 feet, to accommodate a development for a new Karl Malone Ford Dealership and motorsports complex on Main Street.
- The City Council approved a contract with Mountain Waterworks for a Water System Plan of Operation, at $10,000 per month for about six weeks.
- The City Council approved a payment of $154,945.00 to JC Constructors for a sewer lagoon liner replacement. ￼
