The Bellevue City Council is making plans to redevelop the much-degraded—and much-used—Pine Street, a “collector route” roadway that passes by City Hall before leading from Main Street to the east side of town.
If and when the city acquires funding for the project, which is likely to cost more than $1 million, residents of Pine Street who have been enjoying lawns and other personal amenities in front of their homes could be in for some surprises.
“I don’t think there is a single property on Pine Street that’s not encroaching on the city’s right-of-way by at least 20 feet,” said Community Development Director Diane Shay at a city council meeting Monday.
Engineer Jeff Loomis attended the meeting to present street design options to the council. He said Pine Street’s “collector route” status as a main thoroughfare is at odds with the high-density nature of residential development that has occurred on its shoulders over many years.
“Pine Street is a lot more residential now than it was intended to be,” Loomis said.
The city recently spent $75,000 to establish street design standards, with an eye toward fixing Pine Street. According to Loomis, an existing 80-foot city right-of-way could be used for travel lanes and multi-use pedestrian/bike paths, as well as planting strips or buffer zones.
The expansion will impact many residents who have been tending sizeable portions of the right of way as though it were their own property.
New construction, including multi-use paths, is “going to be a lot closer to people’s homes,” Loomis said.
A similar redevelopment occurred on Myrtle Street in Hailey, Loomis told the council. There, the city put one multi-use path on the north side of the street. But, Bellevue could also opt for paths on both sides of the street, as Hailey built along Woodside Boulevard.
City Council President Doug Brown advised only building a path on one side of Pine Street due to cost constraints. Councilman Greg Cappel agreed with the design plan, but instead cited a lack of pedestrian and bike traffic expected along the street.
“Maybe in 20 years we will find that we have made a mistake,” Cappel said.
Loomis was instructed to adapt the street design for Pine Street and return with plans at a date to be determined. The design will help the city in its effort to locate grant funding to complete the project. ￼
