The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing today, Aug. 8, on a proposed $5,421,816 budget for fiscal year 2023. The draft budget has provisions for a 5% cost of living increase for city staff and an increase of tens of thousands of dollars for the Community Development Department, Public Works Department and Marshal’s Office.
New this year will be funding for a bilingual code enforcement officer, pay and job duties yet to be determined. This could be the final budget hearing before the budget is finalized.
Last month, the City Council approved an unexpected cost overrun of about $35,000 for work at the sewer plant. Today, the City Council will review a request to spend a $264,000 in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act (federal COVID-19 rescue funds) on sewer and water infrastructure needs.
