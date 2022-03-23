The Bellevue City Council used a sizable share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds last summer to retain a key employee who was being lured away from her job by another jurisdiction.
City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards was given a $20,500 bonus last year to stay on the job. Smaller bonuses of $250 to $2,000 were paid to 30 other city employees from $50,665.82 in ARPA funds dedicated by Bellevue leaders for “premium pay” under former mayor Ned Burns.
Current Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the City Council and mayor supported Edwards’ bonus at that time due to her value to the city. The clerk/treasurer position manages the city’s finances, sets the budget and, for Edwards, has included much else.
“Her budgeting skills, financial expertise and professional experience have turned around the city’s finances,” Goldman said. “At the time, our clerk/treasurer was actively being recruited for employment outside the city.”
The bonus for Edwards was discussed in an executive session out of the public eye and later reported as public information. Bellevue resident Chris Watson, who is seeking appointment to a vacant seat on the City Council, brought the matter to the attention of the public during a recent council meeting.
City Council Chair Doug Brown said Edward’s salary for 2022 is $76,600.
Watson challenged the decision to spend the lion’s share of premium pay on Edwards instead of increasing her salary and wages.
“Why don’t you just pay her what she is worth?” he said.
Brown said no decisions will be made as to whether Edwards will receive increased pay for fiscal year 2023 until after budget hearings this summer. He said the money to retain Edwards was well spent.
“Marian is an extremely capable person and had been getting other offers. We would have lost her the next day.” Brown said. “You can’t afford to lose key employees when you are trying to fight your way out of past decisions on sewer facilities, the time it took to annex Strahorn subdivision, our not having a bond for infrastructure. We were under a mound of financial rubble.”
The city’s budget for fiscal year 2022 was $5,319,393, 53% or $1,846,478 more than the budget for 2021 of $3,472,915.
Browns said during the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards stepped up to handle situations outside her job description, including looking for grants and helping out with the streets, water and sewer departments.
“She’s been doing whatever needs to be done to fill the gaps during COVID-19 when employees weren’t always working. She was exemplary. Never complained,” Brown said.
Brown said the high demand locally for highly qualified employees stems in part from the dire shortage of housing in the valley.
“Recruiting from another city in the valley has become a more common practice because hiring someone from out of town doesn’t have a prayer due to the shortage of housing here,” he said.
The Bellevue City Council also voted recently to raise wages for public works employees.
“Staff retention is a priority for our city,” Goldman said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In