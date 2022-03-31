The city of Bellevue is in the process of reimbursing at least $76,083 in overcharges for water connection and water-meter vault fees charged by mistake to developers.
Steve Grigsby, a former city water department employee, brought the overcharges to the attention of Edwards. City Councilman Chris Johnson commended Grigsby in absentia for his identification of the oversight.
“City staff did what they thought was right,” Johnson said. “We are going to fix the problem and try not to repeat it.”
Community Development Director Diane Shay took responsibility for the error.
“We stepped into the role of collecting these fees, a role that we were not comfortable with,” Shay said Monday. “We have been sick over this. We did not fully understand how the fees were assessed.”
The city collects the fees using a complicated formula. Costs range from $3,364 to $5,821 and are based on the size of water lines. In an interview, Shay told the Express that the errors involved 22 new developments.
City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards said at a city council meeting Monday that she would be researching whether the city needs to amend its recent audit in light of the errors.
City Council Chair Doug Brown said in an interview that the overcharges were the result of changes in administration and billing that took place after the dismissal of a public works director, leaving a shortage of personnel knowledgeable about the billing process.
“This is the kind of thing that can happen,” he said. ￼
