During a budget workshop on Monday, the Bellevue City Council set some funding priorities within the water and wastewater departments and voted to raise fees by 4.99%, the maximum annual amount allowed without a public hearing.

The monthly fees will increase from $33.70 to $35.38 for water, and from $85.86 to $90.14 for sewer services.

“The last fee increase was in 2019, expenses have increased dramatically since that fee increase, and we must address the difference,” states a memo from Interim City Treasurer Jasmine Griffin.

tevans@mtexpress.com

