During a budget workshop on Monday, the Bellevue City Council set some funding priorities within the water and wastewater departments and voted to raise fees by 4.99%, the maximum annual amount allowed without a public hearing.
The monthly fees will increase from $33.70 to $35.38 for water, and from $85.86 to $90.14 for sewer services.
“The last fee increase was in 2019, expenses have increased dramatically since that fee increase, and we must address the difference,” states a memo from Interim City Treasurer Jasmine Griffin.
In an ongoing effort to balance the budget and make up for an expected $463,000 deficit next fiscal year, the City Council also voted to reallocate COVID-era American Rescue Plan Act funds from the water to the sewer department.
The City Council had previously voted by resolution to split ARPA funds, with the water department receiving $377,610 and sewer receiving $100,000. Now the reverse will be true, with the sewer receiving $277,610 in additional funding for capital expenses.
City Councilman Chris Johnson said the city needs to complete, test and deploy a water metering system that would create an equitable fee structure based on water consumption.
“We need to get them up and running so those of us who are trying to conserve water have reasonable rates,” Johnson said.
City Water Operator Shane Garrison said there are 60 meters left to install, and the effort is 80% complete.
“We could start reading the ones we have in place tomorrow,” Garrison said. “The biggest problem is software.”
The city’s 20-year, $24,939,000 capital improvement plan includes $19,883,000 in top priority projects, including $309,000 in safety upgrades at the sewer plant and $443,000 in upgrades for electronic monitoring.
Wastewater Division Manager Bryson Ellsworth called for adequate funding in 2024 to pay for SCADA remote monitoring software to avoid a repeat of sewer facility breakdowns that last spring led to a major cleanup operation.
“Should another disaster potentially happen, we could then shut down the plant in time,” Ellsworth said.
No members of the public have commented at recent budget hearings. The City Council will hold a final budget hearing on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m., with time allotted for public comment.
“We’re tackling many things at once,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman.
She said that once a not-to-exceed budget total is determined, the council could “tweak” various expenditures without exceeding that limit.
Griffin, who is preparing the budget based on the ongoing hearings, stated in a memo to the council that she recommends “the continued search for grants, additional funding sources, and project opportunities that may present themselves in the future.” ￼
