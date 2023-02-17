Eccles Flying Hat East

Eccles Flying Hat East on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

The Bellevue City Council on Monday put the brakes on a plan to split half of its area of city impact in Flying Hat Ranch East and share equal control over zoning of the area to the city of Hailey.

The halt took place during a public meeting held to renegotiate the area of city impact maps of both cities. The 227-acre area between the two towns is likely to be annexed soon by one or both cities following a request by the Oppenheimer Companies Inc., a Boise-based developer. An annexation would greatly increase density for housing and other developments in the area.

Bellevue officials are planning to invite the city of Hailey to a workshop to address specific concerns over the development of Flying Hat Ranch before the Bellevue City Council takes up the area of city impact, or ACI, map renegotiation discussion again on March 13.

Bellevue City Council pushes back against splitting ACI with Hailey

A conceptual plan for development of Flying Hat Ranch East was presented at a Bellevue City Council meeting on Monday.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments