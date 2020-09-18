The Bellevue Public Library has opened for business under new policies and procedures to avoid COVID-19 transmission.
“We are overjoyed to be able to see our patrons’ friendly faces back in the library,” said librarian Kristin Gearhart. “We continually strive to bring literacy and entertainment to the public no matter what this pandemic brings.”
The building at 117 E. Pine St. has been closed to the public since March, but has continued to operate in a limited capacity since May 18. The library is now open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Facemasks are required upon entry and sanitation stations are available. Browsing is limited to 20 minutes per patron with one family or individual allowed at a time. Appointments are being taken for browsing.
The library offers fiction and non-fiction books for all ages, newspapers and magazines, audio books and interlibrary loan services for hard-to-find items. The website provides online searches through the library’s collection. Curbside circulation is also available.
No public computers or printing are available at this time and no public restrooms are available, but there is free wi-fi.
Outdoor story times for kids will begin Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn behind Bellevue City Hall—weather permitting. Library updates can be obtained via the Bellevue Public Library’s Facebook page or through its website, www.bellevue.lili.org.
