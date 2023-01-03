The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing today, Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. to negotiate a reduction of the town’s area of city impact boundary in advance of likely annexations of approximately 227 acres of property known as Flying Hat Ranch East.
The negotiation calls for identification of potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by Hailey and Bellevue, respectively.
Area of city impact, or ACI, maps and ordinances are mechanisms that cities can use to have more input on adjacent county development than is otherwise provided under the county development process. They are also used to designate areas for possible annexation into the city.
The proposed plan is to cede more than 100 acres of Bellevue’s area of city impact to Hailey, and to engage with a developer to annex its remaining share of the ACI into the city limits for development.
“The new owners have expressed interest in applying for annexation of lands outside Hailey’s current boundaries of the ACI into the city of Hailey as well as annexation of lands into the city of Bellevue,” states a staff memo to the P&Z Commission. “Recognizing the importance of this development, Bellevue and Hailey share the same desire to collaborate on such a project, addressing key needs in these areas and the greater Wood River Valley.”
Also today, the Bellevue P&Z Commission will conduct a design review of a proposed new 4,800 square foot shop for an automotive business at 2 Gannett Road on the corner of Highway 75 and Gannett Road on an undeveloped parcel located in the Light Industrial Zone.
For full coverage, stay tuned to the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In