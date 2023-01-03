Eccles Flying Hat East

Eccles Flying Hat East on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing today, Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. to negotiate a reduction of the town’s area of city impact boundary in advance of likely annexations of approximately 227 acres of property known as Flying Hat Ranch East.

The negotiation calls for identification of potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by Hailey and Bellevue, respectively.

Area of city impact, or ACI, maps and ordinances are mechanisms that cities can use to have more input on adjacent county development than is otherwise provided under the county development process. They are also used to designate areas for possible annexation into the city.

