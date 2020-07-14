The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to consider a mandatory requirement on the wearing of face masks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The City Council is expected to vote on whether to pass an order requiring everyone in the city to wear a face mask in public or face a $50 fine. The city currently only has a resolution in place encouraging the use of masks.
The special meeting was called by Bellevue City Council Chair Kathryn Goldman after Blaine County Commissioners Angenie McCleary and Jacob Greenberg attended a Bellevue City Council meeting Monday, urging Bellevue leaders to pass the order to keep regulations consistent throughout the Wood River Valley.
“We are entering into really serious times and this is the time to take action,” McCleary said.
Greenberg said recent spikes in coronavirus cases in neighboring Twin Falls, Cassia and Minidoka Counties have raised concern in Blaine County, which until recently had brought the virus transmission under control.
“I strongly support making the wearing of masks an order and not just a resolution,” Greenberg said.
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns asked how many people from outside the valley had tested positive for COVID-19. McCleary said data has not been finalized but that based on recent meetings she had attended with health officials, she thought about five nonresidents had contracted the virus in the past two weeks.
McCleary said more data on nonresident coronavirus cases would be forthcoming.
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Blaine County all have legal mask requirements on the books.
