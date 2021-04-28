The Bellevue City Council voted Monday to approve a set of city staff recommended regulations that add new definitions for fences and sidewalks and set forth new permitting and construction requirements for them.
Now, the city will require a $100 permit application for new and replaced fences in the General Residential zone, along with submittal of property line pin locations before beginning work. Fences would be allowed only on the fence builder’s property.
Fence definitions are spelled out, and heights are now limited to 4 feet in front yards, 6 feet on side yards and in backyards, and limited to 3 feet high at road intersections.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said passage of the fence regulations is timely.
“There are a lot of fences going in,” Shay said.
The new sidewalk regulations also include basic definitions, and spell out their requirement in all zones, along with drainage requirements and new procedures for allowing developers to pay in-lieu fees to the city rather than building the required amount of sidewalk.
Sidewalks in residential zones would need to be 5 feet wide. In Business and other zones, 8-foot-wide sidewalks would be required. A developer or city official may propose alternatives to either the standard sidewalk location or configuration required, “such as the addition of a bike lane,” the draft code change states.
Residential zone sidewalks would require street trees of a specified species type and tree well grates.
The new regulations require sidewalks in new subdivisions. Other developments would need to build sidewalks equivalent to the property lines adjacent to any city street or private street. The new code would allow for in-lieu fees where no “logical connectivity” to existing sidewalks and infrastructure exists.
If an alternative location is approved, the cost of construction of the required square footage of sidewalk and linear feet of drainage improvements and associated engineering cost shall be paid by the applicant before the city issues a certificate of occupancy for the new dwelling.
The new sidewalk requirements would not be triggered by remodels or additions to single-family residences and duplexes in the General Residential zone.
Mayor Ned Burns said he was pleased that the new law provides the city discretion on how in-lieu fees are spent, and where, so that sidewalks can be strategically built.
“Maybe a generation from now kids will have safe routes to school on sidewalks throughout town,” Burns said.
