The Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency recently dedicated approximately $30,000 for new equipment for three Bellevue Parks. City Councilman Doug Brown said 10 dog waste stations, six steel benches, and five “super-duty” steel picnic tables are set to arrive on June 15.
“We are thankful to be working with the Urban Renewal Agency on this,” said Bellevue Parks Chair John Kurtz. “We will be looking for volunteers [for two days] to help assemble the new equipment.”
New portable restrooms will be installed at Museum Park on Main Street and at Memorial Park. Memorial Park and O’Donnell Park will get the bulk of new equipment, as well as new wood chip bark at play sites.
“This bark helps minimize injuries from accidents,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz added that he will soon be meeting with those groups seeking permits for use of the ball fields at O’Donnell Park and posting signs about permitting requirements.
Kurtz said the Parks Committee will be focused this summer on maintaining existing park assets rather than seeking grants for new park developments. He said they are putting grants on hold until there are enough city staff available to explore new goals.
The next Parks Committee meeting will take place in the fall, Kurtz said.
In other Bellevue news
- The Labor Day Committee has $2,000 in the bank and will be looking for volunteers to take part in celebration planning. Frank Suwanrit and Sean Mahoney volunteered on Monday to help out. ￼
