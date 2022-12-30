Bellevue P&Z to start area of city impact renegotiation Tuesday

A plan submitted by the Oppenheimer Group would split land for development in the Flying Hat Ranch between the cities of Bellevue and Hailey.

 Courtesy graphic

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. to negotiate a reduction of the town’s area of city impact boundary in advance of likely annexations of approximately 227 acres of property in Flying Hat Ranch east.

The negotiation calls for identification of potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by Hailey and Bellevue, respectively.

ACI maps and ordinances are mechanisms that cities can use to have more input on adjacent county development than is otherwise provided under the county development process. They are also used to designate areas for possible annexation into the city.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments