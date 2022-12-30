Bellevue P&Z to start area of city impact renegotiation Tuesday

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. to negotiate a reduction of the town’s area of city impact boundary in advance of likely annexations of approximately 227 acres of property in Flying Hat Ranch east.
The negotiation calls for identification of potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by Hailey and Bellevue, respectively.
ACI maps and ordinances are mechanisms that cities can use to have more input on adjacent county development than is otherwise provided under the county development process. They are also used to designate areas for possible annexation into the city.
The proposed plan is to cede more than 100 acres of Bellevue’s area of city impact (ACI) to Hailey, and to engage with a developer to annex its remaining share of the ACI into the city limits for development.
“The new owners have expressed interest in applying for annexation of lands outside Hailey’s current boundaries of the ACI into the city of Hailey as well as annexation of lands into the city of Bellevue,” states a staff memo to the P&Z Commission. “Recognizing the importance of this development, Bellevue and Hailey share the same desire to collaborate on such a project, addressing key needs in these areas and the greater Wood River Valley.”
A proposal by the Oppenheimer Group (BC-1-LLC), which bought the land from the Eccles family, would evenly split the areas of city impact between the two towns, putting to rest a conflict over annexation rights that brewed for years until Blaine County negotiated between the two cities to establish a preliminary ACI for Bellevue that included all of the property.
The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously in November to enter into an area of city impact boundary renegotiation with Blaine County to equally split the portion of Flying Hat Ranch on the east side of state Highway 75 between Bellevue and Hailey.
Idaho Code requires the P&Z Commission to consider the new boundary and to make a recommendation to the Bellevue City Council for any potential renegotiated ACI agreements, and any future annexation and development of lands outside a current ACI.
Blaine County and Hailey are already reviewing the renegotiation process presented, according to the staff memo.
“Recognizing the desire of the city of Hailey and the city of Bellevue to work together to address key needs in the Wood River Valley, we would request that each of the cities undertake the concurrent renegotiation of the ACI,” states a letter from Robertson & Slette attorneys for the Oppenheimer Group, addressed to the cities of Hailey and Bellevue. “While specific development plans for the project are clearly in their infancy, the Oppenheimers have carefully listened to what your planning staffs have articulated in terms of desirable growth and development for each city.”
The letter states that Blaine County Recreation District Executive Director Mark Davidson “helped greatly” in formulating goals and objectives of the BCRD, which could benefit the public if incorporated into the future development of the property.
For continuing coverage, stay tuned to the Mountain Express. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In