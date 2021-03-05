Bellevue is a town that celebrates its mining history and frontier character. But the look of Main Street could soon take a step into the 21st century under proposed new building design standards for commercial buildings.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday reviewed staff-initiated changes to city code that would update the architectural standards for commercial buildings for the first time since 1996.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said the changes are long overdue. They would eliminate a requirement that building and shopfront designs incorporate building materials and designs “representative of the historical period in Bellevue, Idaho between 1880 and 1910.”
Shay said the “false fronts” of buildings constructed under the restrictive code have left parts of Main Street looking “theme-parky.” She said the code language does not allow architects to develop more creative designs.
The P&Z Commission appeared surprised that the town had been growing under such strict guidelines.
“It’s not exactly appealing for the city to resemble a film set,” said P&Z Commissioner Paul Hopfenbeck.
The proposed new standards call for varied materials, textures and colors that would be integrated in a “harmonious” fashion with surrounding buildings. It also calls for colonnades, covered walkways, overhangs and canopies to create “interest at street level.”
Shay said the changes are intended to keep some designs from proliferating and averting the proliferation of others.
“I don’t feel that the Family Dollar store is the best example of architecture,” Shay said. “And we don’t want a purple A-frame.”
P&Z Commissioner Ray McCollum said he worried that if some of the language proposed to be stricken from the code were removed it could allow for a bare “cinder block” building with no character at all.
Shay said the ultimate goal would be to keep Main Street from looking like Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls, which is a typical commercial strip of chain stores seen across the country. Leaders in Hailey have stated a similar goal for many years.
Yet some generalized terminology within the significant rewrite posed challenges for the commissioners, including the use of a “sense of place” and “human scale” within the design criteria. Some said they had a hard time interpreting the phrases.
Shay said a positive example is the porte-cochere addition to the Silver Creek Hotel, which she said breaks up the visual span of the building with an architectural feature.
P&Z Commissioner and landscape architect Robert Wiesen was asked if he could help out with some of the language in the proposed code change, which led to a general discussion about the commission’s responsibilities under design review processes moving forward.
“This design review process is one of the biggest things you [the commission] will do, Shay said.
“I am happy to help in any way,” Wiesen said.
The public hearing on the issue was continued to April 5.
