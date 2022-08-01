The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will review a rezone application, conditional use permit and design review for a proposed new Karl Malone’s M&M Powersports, LLC, an auto dealership on 13.3 acres at the northwest corner of state Highway 75 and Kirtley Street.

The public hearing takes place at 5:30 p.m. this evening, Aug. 1, at Bellevue City Hall.

The property for the proposed development is within three parcels zoned Business and General Residential. A rezone is being requested to shift that boundary line so that the entire flat portion of the subject property will lie entirely within the Business District, states a city memo.

tevans@mtexpress.com

