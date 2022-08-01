The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will review a rezone application, conditional use permit and design review for a proposed new Karl Malone’s M&M Powersports, LLC, an auto dealership on 13.3 acres at the northwest corner of state Highway 75 and Kirtley Street.
The public hearing takes place at 5:30 p.m. this evening, Aug. 1, at Bellevue City Hall.
The property for the proposed development is within three parcels zoned Business and General Residential. A rezone is being requested to shift that boundary line so that the entire flat portion of the subject property will lie entirely within the Business District, states a city memo.
The P&Z Commission will review criteria, including effects on neighboring properties and compatibility with those properties. Chantrelle Subdivision resident Eric Anderson sent a letter to city hall calling for mitigation measures, including restrictions on "test drives" from the business.
The commission will also consider a conditional use permit application for proposed auto dealership, which will include reviews of water and sewer issues, life/safety concerns, city impacts and potential “destruction, loss or damage of natural, scenic, or historic feature[s] of major importance,” according to city code.
The final consideration for the commission will be a design review of two proposed buildings and many parking spaces.
For full coverage see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
