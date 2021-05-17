The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will meet today at 6 p.m. to review a draft version of what could become the city’s first chapter of code addressing annexation procedures. The city and potential developers have relied until now on state laws only.
“This will be a whole new chapter and give the city a process, and make it run a little smoother,” said Bellevue Senior Planner Ashley Dyer. “Before this we had nothing in city code addressing annexation procedures. It will give us just a little bit more control.”
The extensive new list of proposed regulations consists of eight sections and includes a 15-part section on “submittal requirements,” which call for details on a proposed annexation’s size, streets, alleys, and water and sewer mains. It also includes a description of how the annexation would be compatible with adjacent neighborhoods and how it “complies with the specific goals and policies of the Bellevue Comprehensive Plan.”
The city has for quite some time been expecting the Eccles family to restart annexation procedures that began in 2014 when the family requested that the city annex a portion of the Flying Hat Ranch with few details about what would be built there. It appeared to some that big box stores would be built on 90 acres of Business zoning between Hailey and Bellevue.
That Eccles annexation request was approved and recommended by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission to the City Council in short order, leading to an uproar of opposition and a change of the guard in city government. It also led to a revised comprehensive plan, to which the newly proposed chapter in city code would recommend adherence.
Since the original Eccles annexation request, the city has also rewritten its area of city impact map and ordinance and recalculated its development impact fees. The new annexation procedures, if they are approved by the P&Z commission and the City Council, would call for concurrent zoning classification within a proposed development to be considered for annexation.
