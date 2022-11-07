As seen in this 2021 imagery, “many years of flood events” have reduced the buildable portion of Tim Thomas’ Riverside Estates lot, outlined in teal, according to representative David Patrie.

Tim Thomas bought property in 2013 along the volatile Big Wood River in Riverside Estates in Bellevue. Since that time, the river has flooded its banks and erosion has taken portions of his vacant property away as sediment and rubble, leaving him with less room to build than he once had.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing today, Monday, at 5:30 p.m. to consider once again whether to hold Thomas to a requirement in the zoning code that no one build within 100 feet of the river to avoid flood impacts.

Thomas' application for a riparian setback variance to build within 100 feet of the Big Wood was denied in June. Back then, P&Z determined that his case did not demonstrate an “exceptional hardship,” and refused to allow him closer access to the river on his 2.31-acre lot.

