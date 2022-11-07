Tim Thomas bought property in 2013 along the volatile Big Wood River in Riverside Estates in Bellevue. Since that time, the river has flooded its banks and erosion has taken portions of his vacant property away as sediment and rubble, leaving him with less room to build than he once had.
The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing today, Monday, at 5:30 p.m. to consider once again whether to hold Thomas to a requirement in the zoning code that no one build within 100 feet of the river to avoid flood impacts.
Thomas' application for a riparian setback variance to build within 100 feet of the Big Wood was denied in June. Back then, P&Z determined that his case did not demonstrate an “exceptional hardship,” and refused to allow him closer access to the river on his 2.31-acre lot.
P&Z Chairman John Kurtz said in June that he prioritized the “health” of the Big Wood River, “which means letting it go where it wants to go.”
A former city staffer said at that time that the river had taken so much buildable property on a lot to north and upstream of Thomas’ that the owner donated it to the Wood River Land Trust rather than try to build a home on it or sell it.
In June, Thomas’ lot was for sale.
On Monday, Thomas will be represented by David Patrie of Benchmark Associates. A memo from city staff states that Thomas has lost roughly 3,000 square feet to the Big Wood, leaving him with about 7,000 square feet to build.
According to city code, the request for reconsideration must allege and identify specific deficiencies in the decision. Upon a reconsideration, the decision may be affirmed, reversed or modified after compliance with applicable procedural standards.
For full coverage, stay tuned to the Idaho Mountain Express.
