The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a conditional use permit application, planned unit development agreement and preliminary plat for phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon today, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
The proposed development would expand the existing Strahorn subdivision by 48 new home lots. Last month the P&Z Commission questioned floodplain risk, traffic impacts and whether the city can or should restrict short term rentals in the development.
Approval of a conditional use permit is required before approving a planned unit development, developer Jeff Pfaeffle's next objective. The final plat would allow the developer to start selling lots.
The subject property was annexed into the city in 2009, bringing 110 acres into the city limits. These acres were subdivided into five large blocks. Large Block 1 received final approval in March 2021. The developer now wishes to subdivide Large Block 2 into 48 residential lots zoned General Residential. Parcel A contains a booster pump station that was a requirement for the development of phase one, which brought 47 new lots into the city on about 17 acres west of Sunrise Subdivision. All of those lots have sold, said Pfaeffle.
P&Z Chair John Kurtz voiced apprehension over the plan to re-route and deepen the stream bed of Slaughterhouse Creek to redirect flows, questioning whether it would actually work to limit risks to properties during a flood.
“You’re asking water to make two 90-degree turns, and water doesn’t like to do that,” Kurtz said.
The commissioners also raised questions about whether the applicant can be relied on to pay for traffic mitigation measures under the annexation agreement that was signed many years ago and has since been amended.
Following comments by county resident and Blaine County Housing Authority Interim Executive Director Sarah Michael, the P&Z Commission questioned whether there was a way to restrict short-term rental use from the new development. Michael recommended including regulations for the subdivision that would prohibit them.
“Short-term rentals have sucked the life out of our long-term rental market,” Michael said.
Pfaeffle’s attorney Jim Laski said the short-term rental was a “bigger issue” for the city to decide about.
