Bellevue P&Z are scheduled to consider plans for a new 48-lot subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon on Monday.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a conditional use permit application, planned unit development agreement and preliminary plat for phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon today, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

The proposed development would expand the existing Strahorn subdivision by 48 new home lots. Last month the P&Z Commission questioned floodplain risk, traffic impacts and whether the city can or should restrict short term rentals in the development.

Approval of a conditional use permit is required before approving a planned unit development, developer Jeff Pfaeffle's next objective. The final plat would allow the developer to start selling lots.

