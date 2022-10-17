The Bellevue Planing and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today to consider a conditional use permit application submitted by Family Health Services for a parking lot expansion on Main Street (state Highway 75).
The medical services provider, located at 621 N. Main St. in Bellevue, has expanded operations in recent months and has notified the city that it is “underserved” by the 15 parking lot spaces it has now.
“To provide sufficient parking, the applicant is requesting to construct 22 additional parking stalls directly to the south on Lots 1 and 2 of Block 42 (separate parcels),” states a memo from the P&Z Commission.
