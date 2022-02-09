Bellevue P&Z support variance for ARCH affordable housing project

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a variance application and proposed design for a new fourplex housing development at 616 N. Fourth Street.
The commissioners unanimously approved a request by ARCH Community Housing Trust Executive Director Michelle Griffith to build over a lot line and connect two duplex buildings into one on two adjacent lots. The P&Z approved the variance and the design, which includes four garages on the first floor of the three-bedroom units in the development. The design was approved under a condition that the developer come up with a plan for hauling snow from the site when needed.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said she saw “no issues” with Griffith’s plan and that allowing a single building with four units to sit atop a property line, rather than pursuing a plat amendment and lot line removal, would save money on engineering for ARCH and provide a “partnership opportunity” with St Luke’s to provide housing for workers.
“This looks better than it would have on two lots,” said P&Z Commissioner Robert Wiesen.
Bellevue leaders have been exploring options to increase housing development in the city. The units approved Monday will be used in perpetuity for employees of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and kept at a rate no more than 30% of employees’ income, Griffith said.
ARCH has built four duplexes and two single family homes in Bellevue, Griffith told the Express in an interview. Recently, the organization oversaw the development of Blaine Manor, two major multi-family rental buildings in downtown Hailey. Both of those buildings—60 units in all—are full and have waiting lists, she said. ￼
