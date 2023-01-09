Eccles Flying Hat East

Eccles Flying Hat East on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to recommend to the city council a renegotiation of the city's area of city impact map, which would reduce by half Bellevue's annexation right to the 227-acre pasture south of town on the Flying Hat Ranch East.

The move was made during a public hearing despite uncertainties surrounding what kinds of developments would take place on the land, and what Hailey might do with its one-half portion of the ranch land, and when.

“I guess there has to be a level of trust," said P&Z Chair John Kurtz.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments