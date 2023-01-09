The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to recommend to the city council a renegotiation of the city's area of city impact map, which would reduce by half Bellevue's annexation right to the 227-acre pasture south of town on the Flying Hat Ranch East.
The move was made during a public hearing despite uncertainties surrounding what kinds of developments would take place on the land, and what Hailey might do with its one-half portion of the ranch land, and when.
“I guess there has to be a level of trust," said P&Z Chair John Kurtz.
ACI maps and ordinances are mechanisms that municipalities can use to have more input on development just outside city limits than is otherwise provided under the county development process. They are also used to designate areas for possible future annexation into each city.
The renegotiation between Bellevue and Hailey, overseen by Blaine County, is widely seen as a compromise that would allow both cities to annex and develop equal shares of Flying Hat East following years of conflict over the issue.
Evan Robertson, attorney for the Oppenheimer Group, the new owners of Flying Hat East, said the plan was put together after years of wrangling. During that time, the sewer capacity of Bellevue was drawn into question.
“The Oppenheimers have looked at this from the beginning as a cooperative process," Robertson said.
The Blaine County Recreation District came up with conceptual ideas for tying together the two cities' proposed master plans for the benefit of the entire valley community.
Residents of Bellevue and Hailey's Woodside neighborhood constitute “a large constituency of the young people we serve,” said BCRD Executive Director Mark Davidson, who helped negotiate the land split. “We have growth pressures and this is one of the few areas in the community where this could happen. Our staff can work with both cities.”
No plans for a proposed sports complex, trails or other amenities between the two cities have been presented.
The P&Z Commission approved the renegotiation process after reviewing potential trade areas, geographic factors and areas expected to be annexed by Hailey and Bellevue, respectively.
The Bellevue City Council will now take up the renegotiation process, along with the city of Hailey and Blaine County.
In other Bellevue news:
• The Bellevue P&Z Commission approved design review of a proposed new 4,800-square-foot shop for an automotive business at 2 Gannett Road on the corner of state Highway 75 and Gannett Road on an undeveloped parcel located in the Light Industrial Zone.
