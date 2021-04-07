The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend to the City Council a draft text amendment to city code that would add new regulations and permitting procedures for mobile food vendors, or food trucks. Many valley restaurants, including Smokey Bone BBQ and KB’s Burritos, already employ food trucks at special events.
The new code would allow food trucks only on private property and prohibit them from staying in one spot for more than five days under a six-month renewable permit. Under the proposed code amendment, food trucks would be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. after acquiring a Health District permit and business permit and fulfilling about a dozen other application criteria.
The commission expressed unanimous support for food trucks last month but on Monday seemed wary of the impact they could have on the city. On Monday, the commission added new provisions to establish site use plans, avoid prolonged competition with established restaurants and keep mobile food vendors mobile.
“We don’t want them to compete with our local businesses,” P&Z Commissioner Robert Wiesen said.
Bellevue Land Use Planner Ashley Dyer said she consulted with Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz before site plan, parking, and noise and fumes application requirements were added.
Dyer said Hailey has no established food truck regulations and would be watching Bellevue to see how the city regulates them. She said Ketchum had gone recently to a food truck courtyard option on Main Street, but the Bellevue P&Z opted to instead favor strict site regulations that would leave food truck vendors on their own to find a legal site.
“If the [proposed] site plan or parking is on city property, it will be a no go,” P&Z Chairman John Kurtz said.
“There will not be too many places you can do this, and that will probably be a good thing,” P&Z Commissioner Paul Hopfenbeck said.
The proposed ordinance change would require mobile food vendors to have a lease contract with a private landowner before setting up shop and to be insured.
Established food service businesses will be able to operate separate mobile food vendor operations on their properties without a permit, since these food trucks would be operated under an established business license, Dyer said. She said one example would be the ice cream stand in the Silver Creek Hotel parking lot.
Hopfenbeck said food trucks would bring no tax benefit to the city and therefore sought to have the required $100 business license fee doubled to at least pay for administrative costs. Dyer said in that case, other fees in the city should also be raised.
Commissioner Alexis Lindberg said that despite the concerns over regulation, food trucks should be allowed to improve the “quality of life” in Bellevue.
“It’s all about balance,” Lindberg said.
In other Bellevue news
· P&Z approved a design review application submitted by Honeysuckle Building LLC for two accessory dwelling units in an existing building at 121 Honeysuckle St., with minor conditions, including construction of a 4-foot-high safety fence around the entrance to the building.
