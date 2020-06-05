The Bellevue P&Z Commission voted Monday to approve a recommendation to city council for the vacation of the unbuilt westernmost end of Beech Street, in exchange for a swath of property along the west side of Main Street, or Highway 75.
If approved by the city council, exchange would add a 25-foot by 610-foot piece of property to the city and the Idaho Transportation Department’s eventual expansion of Main Street at the north end of town near Broadford Road.
Realtor Tim Eagan, a partner in the EAM Family Properties LLC, presented the idea. He said in an interview that he had been in touch with ITD about the plan for almost 25 years.
“It has long been in ITD’s highway expansion plan to widen the highway between Spruce and Birch Streets to add another southbound travel lane, however it hasn’t been possible due to the topography in that location,” states a city memo.
Eagan said the vacated portion of Beech Street would be used within a 6.5-acre parcel of property for the development of a RV Park below the west side of Main Street.
“This is the first step in that process,” Eagan said.
Eagan said preliminary plans have been submitted to the city for the RV park, but no detailed plans have been provided. He said a full application would be presented to the city perhaps as early as this summer.
The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on June 13 to consider the street vacation
