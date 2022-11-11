The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to allow a variance from the city’s required 100-foot-wide riparian setback for a single lot on the Big Wood River at 700 Riverside Drive.
The lot, along with other lots in the subdivision, have been reduced by erosion and flooding in recent years. In at least one case, this rendered a home lot unbuildable, and it was donated to the nonprofit Wood River Land Trust.
The variance will allow property owner Tim Thomas, or subsequent owners, to build to within 75 feet of the river. Thomas applied for a variance in June and was initially denied.
The decision was made after the Commission once again considered whether or not the setback had cause “exceptional hardship” for Thomas after years of flooding and erosion melted away a significant portion of his waterfront property.
P&Z Chair John Kurtz initially called for holding to the 100-foot setback in the face of changing dynamics of the river, which have caused multiple flood events in recent years.
“Rivers flood. Rivers move. The more we channel it, the less it becomes a river and the more it becomes a ditch,” he said. “Do we give a variance to every applicant that asks?”
Thomas’ representative, David Patrie, said a variance would not set precedent but address what he described in a memo as a “unique” situation, in which the building envelope has been reduced from 10,000 to 7,000 square feet, leaving him with a “weirdly” shaped place to build. The applicant also claimed that a smaller and potentially oddly designed home would conflict with neighborhood design aesthetics.
Tom Richmond, a developer of Riverside subdivision, said Thomas’ circumstances stem from the use of rip rap for many years on the Big Wood River upstream and on the opposite western bank, which has caused erosion on the east bank. He said it is “grossly unfair” that Thomas and others in Riverside have “followed the rules” by not fortifying banks, while bearing the brunt of others doing what they want to protect their property.
“We’ve never been allowed to build rip rap above the riverbank,” said Richmond. He said other property owners in the area have lost land to the river, amounting to a financial loss of “about $1 million.”
P&Z Commissioner Alexis Lindberg expressed dismay at having to decide on a variance while there was no building permit application from which to judge potential impacts from the river on the building, and vice versa. She said the circumstances were not unique because others building in the area can also expect impacts from the river.
Letters from Bellevue residents Mike Howard and Doro Schinella called for the commission to hold firm at 100 feet. Schinella said at the meeting that Thomas would be left with a “perfectly good,” though smaller building envelope.
“I’ve always wanted the river to be wild,” she said.
P&Z Commissioner Eric Grootveld said the 100-foot setback would eliminate the “most desirable portion” of Thomas’ lot and therefore constitute an “exceptional hardship,” bearing in mind that in 2013 when the lot was purchased, the envelope was much larger.
After lengthy deliberations, the commission voted unanimously to allow a reduced, 75-foot setback for the lot, under condition that construction there shall not increase flooding impacts on neighbors, as certified by professionals.
Thomas must meet many criteria for building in the floodplain if he develops the lot, including raising the floor of the building at least two feet above base flood level.
- The P&Z Commission approved design review for an already built townhome submitted by Galena Engineering on behalf of Orchard Townhomes. The applicant requested to subdivide the lot into two townhomes, creating sublots 1 and 2, Block 83 at 313 S. Seventh St.
