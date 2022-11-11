As seen in this 2021 imagery, “many years of flood events” have reduced the buildable portion of Tim Thomas’ Riverside Estates lot, outlined in teal, according to representative David Patrie.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to allow a variance from the city’s required 100-foot-wide riparian setback for a single lot on the Big Wood River at 700 Riverside Drive.

The lot, along with other lots in the subdivision, have been reduced by erosion and flooding in recent years. In at least one case, this rendered a home lot unbuildable, and it was donated to the nonprofit Wood River Land Trust.

The variance will allow property owner Tim Thomas, or subsequent owners, to build to within 75 feet of the river. Thomas applied for a variance in June and was initially denied.

