After more than three hours of presentations and discussion on Monday, the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission decided to extend a public hearing on a conditional use permit for a new phase of development at Strahorn Subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon into another session.
The conditional use permit requires that the development be “harmonious with and in accordance with the general objectives or with any specific objectives of the [Bellevue] comprehensive plan,” city code states.
While the first 41 lots sold at a brisk pace when the Strahorn development’s first phase went on the market about a year ago, the P&Z Commission expressed concern Monday over some aspects of the new plan for an additional 48 lots further into the canyon.
Debate over floodplain risk, traffic impacts and whether the city can or should restrict short term rentals in the development held up the P&Z Commission’s decision on approval of a permit, which is required before approving a planned unit development, developer Jeff Pfaeffles’ next objective.
P&Z Chair John Kurtz voiced apprehension over the plan to re-route and deepen the stream bed of Slaughterhouse Creek to redirect flows, questioning whether it would actually work to limit risks to properties during a flood.
“You’re asking water to make two 90-degree turns, and water doesn’t like to do that,” Kurtz said.
Representing the applicant, engineer Jeff Loomis said the design by Brockway Engineering was designed to handle water volumes and velocities that can be expected during a flood. Kurtz remained unconvinced.
“Everything [design approval] hinges on this,” he said.
The commissioners also raised questions about whether the applicant can be relied on to pay for traffic mitigation measures under the annexation agreement that was signed many years ago and has since been amended.
“This is a safety issue,” said Commissioner Robert Weisen.
Following comments by county resident and Blaine County Housing Authority Interim Executive Director Sarah Michael, the P&Z Commission questioned whether there was a way to restrict short-term rental use from the new development. Michael recommended including regulations for the subdivision that would prohibit them.
“Short-term rentals have sucked the life out of our long term rental market,” Michael said.
Applicant attorney Jim Laski said the short term rental was a “bigger issue” for the city to decide about.
Bellevue resident Tom Blanchard asked the commissioners to consider the role of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. They’re allowed under recent regulation, though Blanchard worried they could effectively double the number of dwellings in Strahorn, leading to more impacts. Pfaeffle responded that he was willing to prohibit them.
“We are fine with or without ADU’s,” he said.
Uncertainties remain as to whether the developer will establish a homeowners’ association and who would maintain Slaughterhouse Road as the development moves forward, including dust-abatement methods.
Kurtz also said he wanted some assurance that weed control would take place before during and after buildout, which could take many years.
“I don’t want to see a monoculture of noxious weeds out there,” he said.
The P&Z Commission went through all the standards for the conditional use permit but was not confident in making a motion to approve or disapprove. The meeting was continued to Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. At that time, the commission will possibly make a motion to approve the CUP and move on to consideration of a planned unit development application for the next phase of Strahorn.
Bellevue Senior Planer Ashley Dyer said in an interview that a planned unit development provides a developer with “greater flexibility” in the configuration of buildings and/or uses on a site than is allowed in standard zoning ordinances.
Also on the agenda for Aug. 15 is Pfaeffle’s application for a final plat for the next phase of Strahorn, which would allow the development to move forward. ￼
