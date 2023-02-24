The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to recommend increases to the city’s development impact fees, which will now require approval by the Bellevue City Council.
If approved, the fees assessed to developments in the Light Industrial Zone would be increased ten times more than the proposed increase for residential developments.
The proposed increase in fees was based on a revised 2020 capital improvement plan presented Monday by consultant Richard Caplan, who has contracted with the city for a number of years.
Development impact fees are one-time payments paid by new residential and commercial developments for growth-related infrastructure.
“They are intended to fund a portion of the system improvements that benefit the entire service area by increasing infrastructure capacity,” states Caplan’s report.
The proposed change would increase the base residential development impact fee from $2,270 to $2,543 for units 1,601- to 2,200-square-feet in size, a 12% increase.
The fee for retail developments would increase 8%, from $951 to $1,027 per 1,000 square feet. Office developments would see a 7.7% increase, from $1,583 to $1,705 per 1,000 square feet.
The biggest change, though, would be in the Light Industrial zone. Fees charged to Light Industrial zoned developments would more than double, from $382 to $855 per 1,000 square feet, an increase of 124%.
By press time Thursday, Caplan could not be reached for comment as to why the specific increase was recommended for Light Industrial projects.
Caplan’s updated capital improvement plan reflected capital expenditures in the past fiscal year and the current adopted budget for fiscal year 2022-23. That rubric, along with the city’s actual capital expenditures since fiscal year 2018, guided projections through 2042.
Major water and sewer projects are included in the city’s capital improvement plan. However, Caplan said these projects are not eligible for inclusion in a development impact fee, since these utilities are funded by monthly service charges.
The revised capital improvement plan anticipates $6.73 million in capital costs and projects by 2042. These would include expenditures for streets, parks, marshal, library, fire, community development, building and grounds and administrative departments.
In other Bellevue news:
- The P&Z Commission approved design review of an application submitted by Derrick Ellis for the construction of three new 4,202-square-foot duplexes located at 504 N. 5th Street, 604 N. 6th Street and 608 N. 6th Street. ￼
