Bellevue’s revised capital improvement plan anticipates $6.73 million in capital costs and projects by 2042.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to recommend increases to the city’s development impact fees, which will now require approval by the Bellevue City Council.

If approved, the fees assessed to developments in the Light Industrial Zone would be increased ten times more than the proposed increase for residential developments.

The proposed increase in fees was based on a revised 2020 capital improvement plan presented Monday by consultant Richard Caplan, who has contracted with the city for a number of years.

