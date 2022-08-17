Developer Jeff Pfaeffle presented plans for a new 48-lot subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon on Monday.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use permit application for phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon and recommended that the city council approve a planned unit development and preliminary plat for the 48-lot project.

The P&Z Commission addressed floodplain risk to homeowners by agreeing with developer Jeff Pfaeffle and his team’s assessment that federal floodplain management processes would suffice to ensure homeowner and property safety. Last month, P&Z Chair John Kurtz questioned the applicant’s design for redirecting Slaughterhouse Creek, saying it might not contain flows.

Pfaeffle succeeded Monday in acquiring a waiver of the city’s required 100-foot setback from the creek, reducing it to 25 feet. This allows at least five of the subdivision’s lots to remain inside the subdivision plan. Without the waiver, they would not have met the setback requirement.

