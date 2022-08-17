The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use permit application for phase two of Strahorn subdivision in Slaughterhouse Canyon and recommended that the city council approve a planned unit development and preliminary plat for the 48-lot project.
The P&Z Commission addressed floodplain risk to homeowners by agreeing with developer Jeff Pfaeffle and his team’s assessment that federal floodplain management processes would suffice to ensure homeowner and property safety. Last month, P&Z Chair John Kurtz questioned the applicant’s design for redirecting Slaughterhouse Creek, saying it might not contain flows.
Pfaeffle succeeded Monday in acquiring a waiver of the city’s required 100-foot setback from the creek, reducing it to 25 feet. This allows at least five of the subdivision’s lots to remain inside the subdivision plan. Without the waiver, they would not have met the setback requirement.
Pfaeffle’s representative, David Patrie, said the new creek design would provide “better containment” of the floodplain so residents would not be required to get flood insurance. In the case of FEMA changes to the floodplain map, homes would need to be built at higher elevations on the lots, according to Community Development Department Senior Planner Ashley Dyer.
Dyer said in an interview that the 100-foot setback was designed for lots along the Big Wood River, rather than a tributary creek such as the one in Slaughterhouse Canyon.
Among a short list of minor conditions for approval, the applicant also agreed to entering into an agreement with the city of Bellevue to engage with all stakeholders, including Blaine County and the Wood River Land Trust, in working out a plan to change the use of a quarter-mile section of dirt road to a non-motorized path at some point in the future.
The P&Z Commission did not address the possible proliferation of short-term rentals in the development, as it had previously, and approved dozens of other issues raised by the conditional use and planned unit development process during a three-hour review.
The subject property was annexed into the city in 2009, bringing 110-acres into the city limits for a planned unit development. Phase one of Strahorn brought 47 new lots into the city on about 17 acres west of Sunrise Subdivision. All of those lots have sold, said Pfaeffle. Phase two would be built further east in Slaughterhouse Canyon.
The Bellevue City Council is scheduled to consider final approval of the Strahorn Phase Two’s planned unit development and preliminary plat on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In