Bellevue P&Z approves preliminary plat to facilitate riverside development

Blaine County is considering a subdivision plan for 62 acres (in red) along the Big Wood River on Broadford Road.

 Courtesy graphic

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to recommend to the City Council a preliminary plat application by Brooke Bonner for a 14.6-acre parcel of waterfront property by Drinkers of The Wind Trust.

The Monday meeting in Bellevue allowed for the first step of approval for the transfer of about 8 acres of land from adjacent property in Blaine County into the city along the Big Wood River. The Bellevue City Council will vote on the final plat approval in May.

The approval would consolidate a portion of the larger property within the city of Bellevue to simplify a forthcoming subdivision application with Blaine County. Without the smaller lot, the adjacent 62-acre Drinkers of the Wind development on Lower Broadford Road sits in the county’s jurisdiction.

tevans@mtexpress.com

