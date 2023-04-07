Bellevue P&Z approves preliminary plat to facilitate riverside development

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to recommend to the City Council a preliminary plat application by Brooke Bonner for a 14.6-acre parcel of waterfront property by Drinkers of The Wind Trust.
The Monday meeting in Bellevue allowed for the first step of approval for the transfer of about 8 acres of land from adjacent property in Blaine County into the city along the Big Wood River. The Bellevue City Council will vote on the final plat approval in May.
The approval would consolidate a portion of the larger property within the city of Bellevue to simplify a forthcoming subdivision application with Blaine County. Without the smaller lot, the adjacent 62-acre Drinkers of the Wind development on Lower Broadford Road sits in the county’s jurisdiction.
Ashley Dyer, a senior planner with the Bellevue Community Development Department, said the preliminary plat application for “parcel a” was needed to “clean up” the designated boundaries of Drinkers of the Wind properties that fall into the city and county.
“The entire subdivision application will be in the county, and this makes it easier because now they will be working only with the county jurisdiction on subdivision,” Dyer said.
According to the plat notes, the parcel shall be “un-buildable and remain in the city of Bellevue with no access or municipal services.”
The property under consideration for development, on the west side of the Big Wood River below the Broadford Road Bridge, was owned until recently by Archie Bouttier, now deceased. It is now owned by Bonner and her family.
Some public discussion ensued on Monday as to whether the new owners would continue to allow access to “Archie’s Island,” a popular use area on private land.
Bonner said she would continue to have conversations with the Wood River Land Trust but had no immediate plans to donate the area for public use.
The area will have access by a 20-foot riparian fisherman’s access, required by Bellevue and recorded in the preliminary plat, which will allow access along the river’s edge from the south.
Bonner said people trespass on Archie’s Island all the time, but they are not going to put up a fence to keep people out, which Dyer said they “very well could,” if they wanted to.
“But that is not their intent,” Dyer said. ￼
