Bellevue P&Z approves new daycare business in Residential Zone

Bellevue resident Monique Stellavem sent a hand drawn map of her home to City Hall for an application for her new daycare business.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to approve a new child daycare business at 213 N. 3rd St., despite numerous objections from neighbors.

Daycare businesses are listed as conditional uses in the General Residential Zone, and Monique Stellavem’s proposed Rosebud Daycare was approved with minor conditions. The child daycare business will operate Monday-Thursday with no more than 12 children.

Several neighbors came to City Hall to object. Some said the new business would be problematic due to its proximity to other yards, and the presence of a large dog at the home that will house the daycare business. Others were concerned about parking and potential changes to the residential nature of the surrounding neighborhood.

