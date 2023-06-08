Bellevue P&Z approves new daycare business in Residential Zone

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Monday to approve a new child daycare business at 213 N. 3rd St., despite numerous objections from neighbors.
Daycare businesses are listed as conditional uses in the General Residential Zone, and Monique Stellavem’s proposed Rosebud Daycare was approved with minor conditions. The child daycare business will operate Monday-Thursday with no more than 12 children.
Several neighbors came to City Hall to object. Some said the new business would be problematic due to its proximity to other yards, and the presence of a large dog at the home that will house the daycare business. Others were concerned about parking and potential changes to the residential nature of the surrounding neighborhood.
After considerable discussion and deliberations among the commissioners, the business was approved.
P&Z Commissioner Alexis Lindberg pointed out that many of the issues raised by neighbors, including some potential safety concerns, were not under the purview of the P&Z Commission.
“The proposed conditional use will not change the appearance of the general vicinity as no additional structures are proposed to be added to the already developed property,” states a planning memo about the daycare application. "No uses or conditions of operations are proposed that will be detrimental to any person or neighborhood. The activities will involve children playing in the house or out in the fenced backyard. All traffic will be mitigated, and the drop-off and pick-up area is proposed for the driveway or directly in front of the house.”
Stellavem noted in her application to City Hall that the creation of Rosebud Daycare at her residence in Bellevue will not only be a “valued resource for the community” but will impart a minimal impact on the neighboring properties.
“Due to its location, accessibility, proximity to a Bellevue park, and general community resource needs, I feel this will be an aligned and valuable addition to our town,” she wrote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In