Bellevue P&Z approves new 6,000 square foot building for Main Street

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved the design review application by Margaux and Jonathan Lunceford for a new, 6,000-square-foot commercial building for their excavation company.
The new offices and facility for the 22-year-old Lunceford Excavation company will be located at 767 S. Main Street. The property is located on the south end of the city on an undeveloped parcel owned by Rolltide, LLC.
The subject property is zoned light industrial, and an excavation company is a permitted use within the district. The applicant’s building will house all the excavation equipment for the company, as well as servicing the equipment and storage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In