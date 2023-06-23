The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a conditional use permit application and design review for a proposed 33,500-square-foot Karl Malone Ford and Power Sports that will be built adjacent to Kirtley Street and state Highway 75 in the city’s Business Zone.
The complex will be built on three parcels of about 13 acres of vacant land.
The application was returned to P&Z following major design changes that saw a two-building plan consolidated into one larger structure, according to Errin Bliss of Errin Bliss Architecture, who submitted the CUP application on behalf of M&M Powersports LLC.
Bliss said at the public hearing that the changes were made to “increase overall efficiencies and reduce building costs.”
P&Z Commission Chair John Kurtz said the design approved last year had undergone significant enough design changes that it warranted a new review.
Last summer, the Bellevue P&Z approved a rezone application, conditional use permit and design review for two stand-alone buildings: a proposed new Karl Malone Ford dealership and a separate Karl Malone Motorsports business. The previous successful application proposed that the Ford dealership and service center would be housed in a two-story 21,000-square-foot building. The motorsports business would have been housed in a similar 14,000-square-foot building to the north.
The design presented Wednesday consolidated parking at the south end of the development and retained last summer’s design requiring the addition of double travel lanes and a center turning lane to a stretch of the west side of state Highway 75, sidewalks and one or two parking lot entrances.
The single combined building will contain showrooms, sales offices and customer lounges and 26 service bays, each with exhaust and noise control from air-conditioned interiors. A second-floor mezzanine level will be used for storage. ￼
