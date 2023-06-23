Hearing Wednesday on proposed auto complex in Bellevue (copy)

The 33,500-square-foot dealership will be built on three vacant lots in the city’s Business Zone.

 Courtesy graphic

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a conditional use permit application and design review for a proposed 33,500-square-foot Karl Malone Ford and Power Sports that will be built adjacent to Kirtley Street and state Highway 75 in the city’s Business Zone.

The complex will be built on three parcels of about 13 acres of vacant land.

The application was returned to P&Z following major design changes that saw a two-building plan consolidated into one larger structure, according to Errin Bliss of Errin Bliss Architecture, who submitted the CUP application on behalf of M&M Powersports LLC.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments