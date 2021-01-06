The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend to the City Council proposed changes to city code that would provide developers an opportunity to extend final plat procedures for up to one year.
A final plat typically takes place within one year of a preliminary plat approval, during which time a developer installs roads, utilities and other infrastructure. Lots in a subdivision cannot be sold until a final plat is approved.
The staff-initiated proposal for a text change to city law came following a recent request by Strahorn developer Jeff Pfaeffle to delay a final plat for phase one of the Strahorn subdivision, due to infrastructure challenges faced during the pandemic.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said Strahorn was unable to meet the required 12-month deadline of Dec. 19 due in part to “asphalt not being made.”
Strahorn was granted a six-month final plat extension by the Bellevue City Council last month.
The proposed changes to city code allow for a final plat extension only “for good cause” and only following a City Council public hearing on the matter.
Shay said final plat extensions are granted regularly by cities and that if one were not granted a developer would have to “start from scratch” in the subdivision approval process.
“In my opinion, this is only a housekeeping matter that sets precedent,” Shay said.
P&Z Commissioner Paul Hopfenbeck questioned whether or not the change would allow for repeated extensions in a case where the developer was “unable to perform” on its obligations to develop property.
“Strahorn has been going on a long time,” Hopfenbeck said.
In 2008, Pfaeffle succeeded in annexing about 100 acres of land in Slaughterhouse Canyon for the Strahorn subdivision, which was expected to bring 150 homes to the city. Pfaeffle agreed to pay the city $5.1 million in cash, property and city infrastructure improvements, mainly in exchange for hooking up to city services and being able to develop under city zoning codes.
In December 2013, then Bellevue Planning Director Craig Eckles said he forgot that Pfaeffle’s annexation fee check for $500,000 was due. The City Council voted to extend the payment period.
Soon thereafter, a new annexation fee analysis was commissioned to determine a new Strahorn fee, based on greatly reduced growth rates, property values and, most importantly, the elimination of the city’s capital improvement plan.
“This factor has the most significant impact on the financial participation allocated to the Strahorn development,” wrote Planning Consultant Richard Caplan in a six-page analysis completed on April 30, 2014, which recommended reduction of the Strahorn fee by $3.5 million, to a total of $1.6 million.
In 2014, then-Mayor Chris Koch published a letter in the Idaho Mountain Express stating that the reason the Strahorn fee was reduced was due to exposure to lawsuits, based on a court decision regarding excessive fees charged to Old Cutters, Inc. in Hailey, and the “enormously overstated” Bellevue capital improvement plan written in 2008.
“The city had little justification to collect more impact fees than it already had and was rightfully entitled to,” Koch wrote.
Shay said the proposed new changes to city code are silent on the issue of repeated extensions.
“I guess we would cross that bridge when we get to it,” Shay said.
Shay said later Monday night, during a discussion of subdivision application procedures, that she expects Strahorn to sell lots after receiving its final plat this spring and begin building homes, with a second phase in the subdivision likely starting in 2021.
“You are going to be very busy,” she told the P&Z Commission.
