Bellevue P&Z approves 35,000-square-foot auto and motorsports complex

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezone application, conditional use permit and design review for a new Karl Malone Ford dealership and separate Karl Malone Motorsports business on Monday.
The complex will be built on three parcels of about 13 acres at the northwest corner of state Highway 75 and Kirtley Street. The Ford dealership and service center will be housed in a two-story 21,000-square-foot building. The motorsports business will be housed in a similar 14,000-square-foot building to the north.
P&Z Commissioner Alexis Lindberg spoke in favor of zone adjustment that brought the flattest and most buildable part of the subject property into the Business Zone, while pushing portions of the sloping west side into the General Residential Zone.
Local architect Errin Bliss said he worked hard with the Ford Motor Company to design buildings that fit into the Bellevue commercial landscape. He added brick and wooden elements to a gray structure with a customized building façade. Lindberg praised Bliss’ efforts and the look of the buildings, which are less imposing than Ford dealerships elsewhere.
“It’s much more customized,” Lindberg said.
Bellevue resident Tom Blanchard pointed out that a historic light generation feature existed on the “bench” portion of the property that needed consideration. Engineer Jeff Loomis, for the applicant, said construction would not impact that site.
Bellevue resident and City Councilwoman Robin Leahy expressed concerns about “light pollution.” The design calls for “dark sky compliant” LED downward lighting.
The commission’s conditional use permit approval followed reviews of water and sewer issues, life/safety concerns, city impacts and potential “destruction, loss or damage of natural, scenic, or historic feature[s] of major importance,” according to city code.
The development will require adding double travel lanes and a center turning lane to a stretch of the west side of state Highway 75, sidewalks and one or two parking lot entrances. The buildings will contain showrooms, sales offices and customer lounges, and a total of 24 service bays, each with exhaust and noise control from air-conditioned interiors.
The commission was satisfied that the company could address potential noise impacts on homes in the nearby Chantrelle subdivision, as service centers would be operated behind closed doors and close at 5:30 p.m.
Karl Malone Group representative David Hicks said concerns about test drives in Chantrelle were unlikely.
“I can assure you that the last place anyone wants to test drive a vehicle is in a 25-mile-per-hour residential neighborhood,” Hicks said.
Bliss said he was uncertain when the company would break ground on construction, but that it could begin late this fall. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So, what does the motorsports portion of the complex consist of?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In