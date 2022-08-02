Bellevue P&Z approves 35,000-square-foot auto and motorsports complex

A new Ford dealership will be built on Main Street in Bellevue.

 Courtesy graphic

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezone application, conditional use permit and design review for a new Karl Malone Ford dealership and separate Karl Malone Motorsports business on Monday.

The complex will be built on three parcels of about 13 acres at the northwest corner of state Highway 75 and Kirtley Street. The Ford dealership and service center will be housed in a two-story 21,000-square-foot building. The motorsports business will be housed in a similar 14,000-square-foot building to the north.

P&Z Commissioner Alexis Lindberg spoke in favor of zone adjustment that brought the flattest and most buildable part of the subject property into the Business Zone, while pushing portions of the sloping west side into the General Residential Zone.

Bellevue P&Z approves 35,000-square-foot auto and motorsports complex

A new motorsports business will be located next door to a new Ford dealership on Main Street in Bellevue.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments