On Monday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., the Bellevue City Council will consider passing a resolution to join a county-wide effort to achieve 100 percent clean (carbon neutral) energy by 2045, and to achieve 100 percent clean electricity use in Bellevue by 2035.
The council agreed last month to prepare and vote on a resolution that would establish renewable energy goals for the city, including a plan to transition the city’s fleet of vehicles and equipment to 100 percent electric power “as technologically and economically feasible” by 2035.
City Council president Kathryn Goldman, a promoter of the city’s clean energy goals, will join Idaho Power Company Director of Business Innovation and Development Megan Ronk at 6 p.m. to share the utility company’s goals to produce 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
If passed, the resolution would tie Bellevue in with a regional plan to reduce carbon emissions by taking advantage of drops in costs for solar, wind and battery storage technologies.
Ronk’s presentation will show that 89.6 percent of Idaho Power customers support the utility company’s clean energy goals, with 18.9 percent of customers reporting that they are willing to pay 10 percent more in monthly bills to achieve the goals.
An Idaho Power 2019 report states that the shift to clean energy will require additional infrastructure across several western states.
“It is likely that the energy portfolio selected for a 100 percent zero carbon scenario would require dozens of new high-voltage transmission lines,” the report states.
