The Bellevue City Council on Monday voted to move forward with the installation and operation of communications equipment on a radio tower in the Strahorn Planned Unit Development.
A resolution approved by the council declares that the Bellevue Fire Department will enter into a communications license agreement with the Idaho Tower Company, allowing the fire department to install, maintain and operate radio communication equipment on the tower.
The council approved six five-year automatic renewals of the license, for a total of 30 years. Bellevue will pay the Idaho Tower Company one dollar annually, according to the agreement.
The agreement will be effective Aug. 1.
Also on Monday, the city approved $8,333 in funding for radio communication equipment for the tower. That money will be reimbursed by developer Strahorn Partners.
The fire department plans to order the equipment mid-September, Fire Chief Greg Beaver said. Beaver said he expects the city to be reimbursed for the equipment sometime in the upcoming budget year.
