The Bellevue City Council passed resolutions on Monday that will facilitate a new drinking water plan and infrastructure grants for water and wastewater. The City Council was also given a heads up by consultants on where staffing shortages are deemed to be “problematic.”
The city entered into a $30,000 contract with Mountain Waterworks, Inc. after passing a resolution granting the mayor authority to dispense with formal competitive procurement requirements to develop a Drinking Water Facility Plan for water system improvements as administered by the Department of Environmental Quality. The plan will include sustainability-focused infrastructure efforts, as selected by the City Council.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said now that the resolution has been passed, she will know more about the planning process, in “a day or two.”
Goldman said the city is fifth on a list of 82 cities in line for DEQ water planning grants, which would require a $50,000 match from the city. She added that the planning study would make the city eligible for state and federal funding for water system upgrades.
“The city is on a good path,” said Kristina Jakes of Mountain Waterworks. “We look forward to working with you.”
Goldman said the city has requested an American Rescue Plan Act grant of $50,000 to use for the city’s match to the DEQ grant. She said an additional $50,000 ARPA grant has been requested to build a dewatering facility for the sewer plant to reduce loads of sludge from five loads a week to Colorado Gulch, down to one load every week or two.
“We spend a lot of money on gas for those loads, and it’s a wear and tear on our streets,” Goldman said.
The City Council also approved the deposit of $73,260 to the sewer capital account and $67,528 to the water capital account gathered from 21 new hook-ups in fiscal year 2022. The money can be used for infrastructure development, said City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards.
Review: Lack of inspector deemed ‘problematic
The City Council was given a staffing review by Athenian Partners CEO Troy Butzlaff, who advised that the city hire a community development contractor for temporary work, rather than a full-time position, to save money and provide “flexibility.”
Butzlaff said he found that the city had no inspector for back flow prevention devices on home garden hoses. He said it was “problematic” that the city allowed developers to hire their own inspectors for electrical and mechanical inspections and final building approvals.
“I am now trying to understand why the state is not offering these services,” said Butzlaff, who will continue surveying staff and City Council members on staffing issues in October.
- The City Council approved a payment of $221,540 to JC Constructors Inc. for payment application #6 for the Lagoon Liner Replacement Project.
- The City Council approved a resolution to authorize a contract for the Idaho Policing Policy Manual subscription service for fiscal 2023 and adopt the 2022 Idaho Policing Policy Manual.
- The Council ratified the mayor’s signing of the Blaine County Clean Energy Coalition’s Joint Comments to the Idaho Public Utility Commission regarding Idaho Power Company’s Value of Distributed Energy Resources
- Study. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In