Repairs to Bellevue’s sewer plan have been an ongoing concern for city officials.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue City Council passed resolutions on Monday that will facilitate a new drinking water plan and infrastructure grants for water and wastewater. The City Council was also given a heads up by consultants on where staffing shortages are deemed to be “problematic.”

The city entered into a $30,000 contract with Mountain Waterworks, Inc. after passing a resolution granting the mayor authority to dispense with formal competitive procurement requirements to develop a Drinking Water Facility Plan for water system improvements as administered by the Department of Environmental Quality. The plan will include sustainability-focused infrastructure efforts, as selected by the City Council.

Mayor Kathryn Goldman said now that the resolution has been passed, she will know more about the planning process, in “a day or two.”

